Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky lawmakers discuss how to implement AI for government use

Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence(MGN)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It seems like everyone is talking about artificial intelligence recently, with programs like ChatGPT and Midjourney becoming more popular every day.

Monday, leaders in Frankfort heard from experts on the ways local governments can implement A.I.

The committee heard from members of Gartner, a government consulting firm with a focus on utilizing technology.

“One of the most compelling and complex and creative and concerning subjects before us now is artificial intelligence, or AI,” said Bob Babbage, with Babbage Cofounder, a consulting firm.

The meeting focused on teaching members about A.I. and its ability to expedite daily government tasks, such as handling calls with voters.

“To take a tool like generative A.I., to take some of the pressure off to do it right, to do it well, and to take the pressure off of the teams, that’s a huge use case,” said Alicia Schollaert, client executive for the Americas Public Sector at Gartner.

However, some questions about generative A.I. for government use remain, like who is responsible when it’s wrong?

“You’re a government. You’re an authority. And particularly if you’re using ChatGPT, it will give one answer. If it’s wrong, how’s that blowblack?” said Ben Kaner, senior director analyst with Gartner.

Whether or not the committee decides the further explore using generative A.I. in daily tasks, there was an emphasis on the need to gradually phase it in for the use of constituents and policymakers alike.

“My trepidation and fear is that as it does evolve, that it will become self-learning. That it would develop a personality. And please don’t laugh on the committee, but I watched Mission Impossible last week, and AI took over the nuclear codes,” said Rep. Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps
Father accused in Lexington abuse case now facing murder charge
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Man facing charges after deadly Ky. crash involving ATV
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case

Latest News

Data from the CDC shows there were 7,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide from July 9 to...
Lexington hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass
Glass to step down as Kentucky education commissioner
WATCH | Glass to step down as Kentucky education commissioner