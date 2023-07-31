Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/30: Attorney General nominee Ret. Col. Pamela Stevenson

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/30: Attorney General nominee Ret. Col. Pamela Stevenson
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic Attorney General candidate Pamela Stevenson.

We continue our coverage of Campaign 2023 as we start covering the general election campaign.

One key race in the fall will be for the Kentucky attorney general. That did ‘not’ appear on the primary ballot because the two candidates were unopposed for their party’s nomination.

RELATED: Watch our interview with GOP attorney general candidate Russell Coleman

The Democratic nominee is Representative Pamela Stevenson. Colonel Stevenson joined the Kentucky house in 2021, representing Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault,...
Child of man charged with assault dies
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead

Latest News

A new way to explore the Bluegrass is making it's way through central Kentucky.
Versailles offers new rail excursion
Lexington Rescue Mission Expands to Meet Growing Need
WATCH | Lexington Rescue Mission Expands to Meet Growing Need
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
WATCH | Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Child of man charged with assault dies
WATCH | Child of man charged with assault dies