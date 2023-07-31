Kentucky Newsmakers 7/30: Attorney General nominee Ret. Col. Pamela Stevenson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic Attorney General candidate Pamela Stevenson.

We continue our coverage of Campaign 2023 as we start covering the general election campaign.

One key race in the fall will be for the Kentucky attorney general. That did ‘not’ appear on the primary ballot because the two candidates were unopposed for their party’s nomination.

The Democratic nominee is Representative Pamela Stevenson. Colonel Stevenson joined the Kentucky house in 2021, representing Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.