Lexington hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New COVID-19 vaccines are coming this fall.

Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are expected to release new single-strain coronavirus shots targeting the omicron subvariant in September.

“I think the goal is getting to similar to flu vaccine, how it’s an annual vaccine targeted toward strains you’re seeing in the community,” said Ryan Babb pharmacist manager at UK HealthCare.

Data from the CDC shows there were 7,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide from July 9 to July 15, a 10% jump from the week before.

In the ER, .73% of visitors had COVID-19, up nearly 50% from the month prior. However, this time last year, hospitalizations were above 40,000 with 5% of ER visitors testing positive.

Health experts at Baptist Health say they were surprised to have no COVID-19 patients just a few weeks ago.

“But after having gone down to 0, three or four weeks ago we’re up to about 4 or 5 patients now in the hospital today. When I looked at the rest of the eight hospitals, we have 25 patients with Xovid across all nine hospitals,” said Dr. Mark Dougherty, hospital epidemiologist at Baptist Health Lexington.

The increase seems to be driven by human behavior. More people are traveling this summer and the record-breaking heat is driving people to congregate inside where it is cooler.

The increase comes as a new school year is just around the corner.

“Hand hygiene with the kiddos. Washing hands because that stuff once it starts spiking up in schools and daycare, it really spreads,” said Babb.

The CDC says only 17% of the U.S. population got the latest bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved last September. They hope that will change with new messaging in the coming months.

A June poll conducted by Gallup found that 64% of Americans think the pandemic is over in the U.S. and only 18% are worried about contracting the virus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.