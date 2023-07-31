Everyday Kentucky
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass

Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at cars on I-75, causing one person to go to the hospital and thousands in damages to vehicles.

According to his arrest citation, 23-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Nicholasville threw rocks from the Bryan Station Road overpass at vehicles on southbound I-75.

The citation says it happened two different times, July 22 and July 30. Johnson was arrested on July 30 when police responded to the overpass.

Police say one victim had to be transported to the hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a rock. They say several victims reported thousands of dollars worth of damage to their vehicles.

Johnson is facing charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

