Man facing charges after deadly Ky. crash involving ATV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another is facing charges after a crash in Montgomery County.

The coroner says a car and an ATV collided on Highway 213 South early Sunday morning.

A woman on the ATV died at the scene.

Police arrested 34-year-old Chad Hostetler shortly after. His arrest citation says he was driving the car that hit the ATV. Police say he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Hostetler’s charges include DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The coroner has not released the victim’s name.

