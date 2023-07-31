Everyday Kentucky
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.

The incident started Friday night when the girl showed up at Middlesboro ARH with severe injuries.

Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police say the medical staff tried to stabilize the baby, but the child did not survive. She died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mt. Vernon, who was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police say they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

