Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Versailles offers new rail excursion

A new way to explore the Bluegrass is making it's way through central Kentucky.
A new way to explore the Bluegrass is making it's way through central Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a new way to explore Kentucky’s uniqueness, via railroad.

Tucked away in Woodford County, you can pedal your way to the Kentucky River.

Rail Explorers is a brand-new business venture along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad.

“You start at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, in Versailles,” says Owner, Alex Catchpoole. “We peddle five miles down, right along the Young’s High Bridge.”

The bridge spans more than 1,500 feet across the Kentucky River.

“We turn around, then head back, to Versailles, so, a total of ten miles,” he said.

WKYT’s First Alert Meteorologist Jason Lindsey tested out the rail bike, which is powered by himself and an electric motor.

“They are like these go carts that go on the railroad track,” said Catchpoole. “It’s actually very easy, people are concerned that ten miles sounds like a lot, but there’s an incredible electric assist on every one of these vehicles that makes the journey effortless.”

The trip allows you to soak in and enjoy the beauty of some of Kentucky’s best horse farms and Limestone cliffs.

You can learn more by checking out their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault,...
Child of man charged with assault dies
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead

Latest News

Lexington Rescue Mission Expands to Meet Growing Need
WATCH | Lexington Rescue Mission Expands to Meet Growing Need
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
WATCH | Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Child of man charged with assault dies
WATCH | Child of man charged with assault dies
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead
WATCH | Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead