Commonwealth of Kindness: Woman working to make Kentucky cleaner, one bag at a time

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Kentuckian is working hard to make our commonwealth cleaner, one grocery bag at a time.

It’s only fitting that Whitney Lewis shares a birthday with Earth Day. The Nicholasville resident spends a lot of time immersing herself in nature while cleaning up after others.

“I just started with taking grocery bags in my purse when I’d go kayaking or hiking and I would just pick up little pieces that I’ve seen along the way. And now it has catapulted into what we have now,” said Lewis, found of Sun Kyst Sticks and Stones.

For three years, Lewis has picked up trash across Kentucky with the help of friends and her daughters, Ellie and Kendall.

“All over the place. I go to Lake Cumberland a lot. Red River Gorge, Hardin County, Ky., Breckinridge County, Ky. Honestly, I’ve been a little bit of everywhere. Everywhere. I put, I think, 10,000 miles on my car in the last two months,” Lewis said.

Her volunteer work quickly grew into a journey she’s titled Sun Kyst Sticks and Stones.

“I pick up every single day. I’ve been picking up at least 20 bags per day, seven days a week, nonstop. I’m obsessed,” said Lewis.

Just since March 23 of this year, Whitney has picked up 2,737 bags of trash in Kentucky, equaling 27,000 pieces of trash.

It’s hard work but meaningful.

“I’ve heard that there’s one dump truck full of trash dumped into the ocean per second,” said Lewis. “If i can just stop one dump truck then I’m going in the right direction.”

Whitney’s next goal is to remove 5,000 bags of trash from Kentucky before the start of 2024. She is looking for people to support her clean-up efforts click here for more information.

If you would like to participate in Whitney’s efforts, she will be hosting a group cleanup on August 19 at 2 p.m. at Clayton Geneva Memorial Campground.

