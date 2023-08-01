FCPS ‘in much better position’ with staffing heading into new school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the past several years, many school districts have struggled with teacher recruitment and retention.

This year in Fayette County, they’re adding new pay raises, and FCPS officials say it’s encouraging more applications and filling more spots.

“This year, compared to previous years, we are in much better shape as we start the school year,” said FCPS Board Chairman Tyler Murphy.

Murphy says 425 new staff members will be onboarded over the next few days, he says, in part, due to new starting salaries that are now more than $50,000.

Fayette County isn’t the only district with new pay raises. In Woodford County, Superintendent Danny Adkins says they implemented a historic raise for the county just this year.

“Over the last two years now, we’ve given a 7% raise. This year was a historic raise for Woodford County. It was a 5% across the board for all of our certified staff, but we also added incentives to our classified payscale, which would allow our staff to increase their pay or salary by going out and getting certified,” Adkins said.

Both districts say there are still crucial roles that struggle to be filled. Para-educators, special education staff, and custodians are some of the positions included.

“When we invest in our teachers, and we invest in our school staff, we are investing in our students and their success,” Murphy said. “So, I hope other districts and from the highest levels that they would look at this as an example of how we can lead, grow and support the work that’s happening in our public schools.”

Although the school district does still have some openings, Murphy says they’re in a much better position than they were in previous years.

