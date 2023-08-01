Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FCPS ‘in much better position’ with staffing heading into new school year

The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget...
The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget includes the highest starting teacher salaries in the state.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the past several years, many school districts have struggled with teacher recruitment and retention.

This year in Fayette County, they’re adding new pay raises, and FCPS officials say it’s encouraging more applications and filling more spots.

“This year, compared to previous years, we are in much better shape as we start the school year,” said FCPS Board Chairman Tyler Murphy.

Murphy says 425 new staff members will be onboarded over the next few days, he says, in part, due to new starting salaries that are now more than $50,000.

RELATED: FCPS welcomes new teachers, staff ‘a little differently’ this year

Fayette County isn’t the only district with new pay raises. In Woodford County, Superintendent Danny Adkins says they implemented a historic raise for the county just this year.

“Over the last two years now, we’ve given a 7% raise. This year was a historic raise for Woodford County. It was a 5% across the board for all of our certified staff, but we also added incentives to our classified payscale, which would allow our staff to increase their pay or salary by going out and getting certified,” Adkins said.

RELATED: FCPS State of Schools Leadership Breakfast held ahead of new school year

Both districts say there are still crucial roles that struggle to be filled. Para-educators, special education staff, and custodians are some of the positions included.

“When we invest in our teachers, and we invest in our school staff, we are investing in our students and their success,” Murphy said. “So, I hope other districts and from the highest levels that they would look at this as an example of how we can lead, grow and support the work that’s happening in our public schools.”

Although the school district does still have some openings, Murphy says they’re in a much better position than they were in previous years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

Latest News

Jason E. Glass. (File image)
Glass discusses why he is stepping down as Kentucky education commissioner
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
Richmond Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new outdoor fitness court at Lake...
New outdoor fitness court opens at Richmond park
Avelo Airlines is a budget airline based out of Houston, Texas. They are still operating across...
Good Question: Why doesn’t Avelo Airlines fly out of Blue Grass Airport anymore?