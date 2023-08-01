Everyday Kentucky
FCPS State of Schools Leadership Breakfast held ahead of new school year
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School’s State of Schools Leadership Breakfast was held Tuesday morning at Central Bank Center in Lexington.

The event is a fundraiser for the Fayette Education Foundation, and it acts as a way to recap the past school year and recognize outstanding achievements within the district.

“22 of our students scored perfect ACT scores last year!” said Dr. Demetrus Liggins, FCPS superintendent.

Superintendent Liggins also promised another year of excellence ahead of the 2023-24 school year for every student.

“From the moment they show up at one of our 70 campuses, we actively work to create a future where their zip code, language, culture, family income, or the color of their skin does not define their trajectory in life,” said Dr. Liggins.

