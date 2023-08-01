Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Late Week Storms

Rain
Rain(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the final month of Meteorological Summer and things are starting off on an awesome weather note. Changes are brewing for the rest of the week as rounds of storms look to target the area.

Temps out there today start in the 50s across central and eastern Kentucky with afternoon highs in the low and middle 80s. Humidity levels will be low with a mix of sun and clouds.

The threat for thunderstorms will then increase a bit in the west for Wednesday while the rest of the state continues with more in the way of nice weather. This kicks off a pattern of big storms coming in from the northwest to the southeast from late week through the weekend and into early next week.

Storms on Thursday may put down heavy rainfall that can cause local high water issues, especially in the south.

A cold front looks to sweep through by early next week.

