Former Wildcat Jamin Davis cited for driving 114 mph in 45-mph zone

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKYT) - Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis is facing his second reckless driving conviction after being cited for driving 114 mph in a 45-mph zone in Loudoun Co., Virginia, The Washington Post is reporting.

Davis pleaded not guilty in Loudoun Co. District Court to a charge of reckless driving, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and is punishable with up to 12 years in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The third-year player out of UK appeared in court on Monday and was found guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined, and his license was suspended.

Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected a plea deal with Davis. A status hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

In December of 2021, Davis was charged with reckless driving after being stopped for driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.

