Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Glass discusses why he is stepping down as Kentucky education commissioner

Jason E. Glass. (File image)
Jason E. Glass. (File image)(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Education, Jason Glass, has announced he’ll be resigning at the end of September.

He still has one year left on his contract but exercised a clause to give 60 days notice.

“I do not wish to be part of implementing the dangerous and unconstitutional anti-LGBTQI law the legislature passed last session, so it is time for me to move on,” Glass said.

Glass says the decision to leave his post after three years can be boiled down to politics. Senate Bill 150 became the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I think that was. In addition to the change in the confirmation procedure for future commissioners of education,” Glass said.

The third-generation Kentucky educator, who began his career teaching social studies in Hazard, says he’s proud of the work they’ve accomplished, including overcoming a pandemic and two natural disasters.

“Even in those school communities that lost school buildings. They had other buildings that could be turned into temporary shelters, or distribution hubs, or medical centers,” said Glass.

He tells us his next post will fulfill a lifelong dream of working in higher education as the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the students in Kentucky. I’ve met so many of them. That’s maybe been the best part of the job,” said Glass.

While he says this isn’t the way he wanted to end his time in the commonwealth, he recognizes that the role of educator is becoming increasingly more important.

“They don’t hear it enough, the folks working in our schools, so I’ll say it again, thank you,” Glass said.

The Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting in mid-August to determine the next steps and a timeline for moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

Latest News

FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
Richmond Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new outdoor fitness court at Lake...
New outdoor fitness court opens at Richmond park
Avelo Airlines is a budget airline based out of Houston, Texas. They are still operating across...
Good Question: Why doesn’t Avelo Airlines fly out of Blue Grass Airport anymore?
FCPS State of Schools Leadership Breakfast held ahead of new school year
WATCH | FCPS State of Schools Leadership Breakfast held ahead of new school year