Good Question: Why doesn’t Avelo Airlines fly out of Blue Grass Airport anymore?

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Heather asks, “What happened to Avelo Airlines, and why doesn’t Avelo Airlines fly out of Blue Grass Airport anymore?”

Avelo Airlines is a budget airline based out of Houston, Texas.

They are still operating across the country, just not in Lexington.

In July 2022, we reported on their new direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Avelo told us they chose Lexington due to its growth.

Well, in February of this year, we reported that Avelo would no longer be operating out of Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company said demand had not met expectations.

All customers who booked past February 21 were automatically refunded.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

