Health officials say whooping cough is spreading in Lexington

Whooping cough is spreading in Lexington, according to Fayette County health officials.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whooping cough is spreading in Lexington, according to Fayette County health officials.

Experts warn the illness is highly contagious and can infect anyone.

“Whooping cough, or the official name pertussis, is a bacterial infection that infects generally small children and children and even adults but really children primarily who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Carol Steltenkamp, chief medical officer at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Steltenkamp says often times whooping cough begins with cold-like symptoms, maybe a runny nose or even a low fever.

“Then they begin with the cough. The paroxysmal coughing. That’s when they just have such a rapid cough, and then the whoop, the classic whoop happens when the little one is trying to take in air,” said Dr. Steltenkamp.

Dr. Steltenkamp says if you think your child has whooping cough, you should call their doctor.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department tells us cases are popping up in Central Kentucky and there are five confirmed cases in Lexington.

“This is unusual, particularly for this time of year,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson. “You usually see whooping cough when school is in session.”

Hall says while this situation is abnormal, it’s not cause for panic.

“This is vaccine-preventable. We need people to make sure that kids are up to date and, I cannot stress this enough, if you’re around a newborn baby or an infant, get the booster, be sure that you’re updated on all your vaccines,” said Hall.

The Tdap vaccine is available at pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

