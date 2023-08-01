Henry Clay Football Looks To Turn Page in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last time Henry Clay football had a winning record, you’d have to go back to 2015 when they went 7-5, but the Blue Devils are looking to turn the page this season, coming off a 3-8 year in 2022.

“We’ve just got to be confident,” said Luke Bailey, a senior wide receiver and defensive back. “Not do what we did the past years and stuff, I believe we can do better. We had a couple games we had in the bag and we just threw them away, and I think we just need to finish the job. Put the nail in the coffin.”

In his fourth season at the helm, Coach Demetrius Gay knows there is work to do.

“Got to replace our number one quarterback, number two quarterback, our number one receiver, number two receiver, number one running back, and number two running back, so it’s going to be by committee.”

Bailey agreed, it’s a tall task.

“With the new QB and stuff, it’s going to be hard, it’s a big spot to fill.”

The Blue Devils also have to replace their leading pass rusher and top five tacklers from last season. The players say the wide receivers are a strong unit for this year’s squad.

“We got five seniors at receiver so that’s nice,” Bailey explained.

Landon Merriman, a fellow senior who plays wide receiver and cornerback said they’ve got to continue to grind it out.

“We still got to keep working if we want to make change here. We’ve got to help out younger guys, but yeah, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

Henry Clay opens their season August 18, hosting Fleming County for an 8:00 P.M. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.