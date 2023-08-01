Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below average run dominates the week

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The normal daytime high is 87 degrees for Lexington and we’ll likely come in short of/right around that for the rest of the week.

It will be absolutely fantastic for the first day of August. Temperatures will likely run below average with lower humidity. Much like your Monday, this one will be extremely comfortable as well. Here’s the deal, it is August and that means we are going to find ourselves on the warm side. It just isn’t as hot as August can be in Kentucky. Just think about what we just came out of with the string of 90-degree days.

At the end of the week, some showers & storms will return to the region. You will also experience higher levels of humidity in between those thunderstorms. So our comfort level will decrease, again. Those storms will keep blowing through the skies all the way through next week. Once again, this isn’t a situation that includes round after round of rain. You will find some breaks in the action.

Take care of each other!

