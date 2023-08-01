Kentucky adds 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball added a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday morning with the commitment of 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and will play there next season. Go Big Blue!”

Ivisic is a native of Croatia who has played professionally in Montenegro for SC Derby in the ABA League. The 19-year-old prospect averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in just 19.4 minutes per contest in the U20 European Championships last season.

Ivisic plays with a fluid range of motion and has the ability to step outside and hit from three-point range.

7’2 Zvonimir Ivišić showcased some insane flashes at U20 this year



At 7’2 he moves insanely well… as well as hitting off the dribble 3s.



Also averaged 3.2 BPG and shot 34% from deep



First rounder in the 2024 draft to me pic.twitter.com/pf0NFzKff9 — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.