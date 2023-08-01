Kentucky adds 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball added a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday morning with the commitment of 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic.
“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and will play there next season. Go Big Blue!”
Ivisic is a native of Croatia who has played professionally in Montenegro for SC Derby in the ABA League. The 19-year-old prospect averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in just 19.4 minutes per contest in the U20 European Championships last season.
Ivisic plays with a fluid range of motion and has the ability to step outside and hit from three-point range.
