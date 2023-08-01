Everyday Kentucky
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot

By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, who was a candidate for Urban County Council, is now facing federal charges in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday morning at his home on Laredo Drive after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

In their court filings, federal investigators say Saturday was among those pushing against a line of police officers at one of the entrances to the Capitol on January 6.

The criminal complaint references a number of images from surveillance cameras and other video footage.

Investigators say this is Saturday:

FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.(Department of Justice)

The statement of facts claims he participated in what’s called a ‘heave-ho,’ putting his head down to brace himself and pushing against the backs of other rioters, trying to get past police.

Saturday is charged with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

The FBI says it used a facial comparison tool to identify Saturday.

They also said they used knowledge from three previous times agents in Lexington had met with Saturday in 2018 and 2019. At that time, they said he claimed to be a victim of cyber intrusion, but no evidence was ever found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

