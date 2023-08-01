Lexington pool closing early for renovations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Lexington’s public pools is closed early for the summer.

Douglass Pool is now closed for renovations.

“Now there seems to be a great need to renovate and we are very excited,” said Douglass Pool lifeguard instructor Nietta Gerton.

Lexington Parks and Recreation says the pool hasn’t undergone major changes since the 1990s.

It’s in need of a complete overhaul, something Gerton agrees with.

“It’s definitely deserving because we’ve been gone without it for years now,” said Gerton.

That’s why the city allocated $2 million in its budget to recreate and redesign the pool for the community.

Gerton says getting a new pool is critical for the children in the neighborhood, to give them a peaceful oasis in an area that seen many tragedies.

“We really need for them to empower our community and continue to make it equitable,” said Gerton.

The city asked the neighborhood what they would like at the new pool. The most requested features were a zero-depth pool, shallower areas for children, lap lanes, and a spiral water slide.

While the community is excited to get a new pool, Gerton says they’re worried it won’t open soon enough.

“We know it may not open back up in June we just want to open up at least by July and stay open until at least mid-august.”

The city says they must work quickly to get the drained and refilled for testing, demolished, and rebuilt to be open by next summer.

