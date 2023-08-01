Everyday Kentucky
Man O’ War partially open after crash involving box truck

Both drivers had minor injuries.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Man O’ War Boulevard has partially reopened at Alumni Drive following an early morning crash involving a box truck.

Police say the truck and a passenger vehicle collided around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Both drivers had minor injuries but neither went to the hospital, police say.

Man O’ War’s outer loop at the intersection was completely blocked until about 7:45 a.m.

Police told us around 7 a.m. that one lane would remain closed for about three hours because of spill cleanup from the crash.

