Man O’ War partially open after crash involving box truck
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Man O’ War Boulevard has partially reopened at Alumni Drive following an early morning crash involving a box truck.
Police say the truck and a passenger vehicle collided around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Both drivers had minor injuries but neither went to the hospital, police say.
Man O’ War’s outer loop at the intersection was completely blocked until about 7:45 a.m.
Police told us around 7 a.m. that one lane would remain closed for about three hours because of spill cleanup from the crash.
