Many voice concerns over trans-student rights policies at Model Laboratory Schools

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - At Eastern Kentucky University, Model Laboratory Schools is made up of around 700 students, from kindergarten to twelfth grade. Students like 11th grader, Kami Marks, who is also non-binary.

“You are your own person, but you’re a separate group from your community. From your team and family that you build. You’re just there,” Marks said.

Marks is one of several speaking to the board during a required public comment hearing on SB-150, specifically the portion stating students are required to use restrooms and locker rooms designated for their biological sex.

Happening now-public comment hearing on SB 150, specifically the policies for restroom use at Model Laboratory School. Many people have signed up to speak out against the policy. This is the school’s suggested policy, it does not deviate from the language in the bill @WKYT pic.twitter.com/y3U8fAVFii — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) July 31, 2023

“It’s so important to know that you have a safe space.”

Model Lab Schools created gender neutral bathrooms during the pandemic. But SB-150 still affects the locker rooms, and, therefore, every trans or non-binary student. As of right now, Model Lab plans to implement the bill exactly as it was written, with no deviations. Something Francis Keene, a trans teacher at Model Lab, fears will only harm students.

“It creates otherness. I understand this is a topic that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. Unfortunately what this does is makes the trans-person apart of the other group. The marginalized community,” said Keene.

Many ask that one of the two men’s locker rooms at the school be turned into a gender neutral space. And with a niece enrolled at Model Lab, Jordan Clay-Tucker said for some, decisions made by school boards could have life or death consequences for those in these halls.

“Research has shown that LGBTQ youth who report having once accepting adult, just one, were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt in the last year,” Clay-Tucker said.

EKU President David McFaddin said they’ll take these comments into consideration when moving the policy forward to be voted on at their next board of regents meeting.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.