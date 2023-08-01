Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.

Officials in the state say the West Nile virus is in the Commonwealth. The virus has been detected in Jefferson County through surveillance traps set by the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health.

While infected mosquitoes are present in Kentucky, there have been no reported cases of the virus so far this year. Last year, 1,126 infections and 90 deaths were reported in the US, with one of those deaths happening in Kentucky.

The Public Health Director of the Woodford County Health Department, Cassie Prather, urged people to take the necessary precaution.

“Really, the first layer of prevention should be around your home,” said Prather. “Mosquitoes don’t have a large fly zone, they typically stay in the area they were born. So, Really protecting the outside of your home is the most important thing you can do.”

Birds are actually the natural host of the West Nile virus, and they develop a high enough viral load to transmit the infection to an uninfected mosquito. From there, they can then bite humans, horses and other mammals to spread the infection further.

“A mosquito can lay up to 300 eggs in a cap full of water - so any place that you see standing water on your property, in your garden, or in your foliage, definitely clear it out as soon as possible. It only takes - I do believe - 14 days for those eggs to hatch and to pop out for them to become full, live mosquitos,” said Lea Kemper with the Mosquito Authority in Lexington.

Health officials are concerned because they say there is no vaccine or cure for West Nile. Doctors have to treat the symptoms.

To fight the spread, mosquito fogging will be taking place this week in the area where the infected mosquitoes were located but there are other steps Kentuckians can take to protect themselves from the West Nile virus. Lighting citronella candles, placing pungent plants around your home and using FDA-approved bug sprays will all help reduce the influx of mosquitoes on your property.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of West Nile include fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and vision loss. A mild infection usually does not last long, but a severe infection can last week and cause brain damage.

