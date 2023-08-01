Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky

Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.
Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.(KWTX)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.

Officials in the state say the West Nile virus is in the Commonwealth. The virus has been detected in Jefferson County through surveillance traps set by the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health.

While infected mosquitoes are present in Kentucky, there have been no reported cases of the virus so far this year. Last year, 1,126 infections and 90 deaths were reported in the US, with one of those deaths happening in Kentucky.

The Public Health Director of the Woodford County Health Department, Cassie Prather, urged people to take the necessary precaution.

“Really, the first layer of prevention should be around your home,” said Prather. “Mosquitoes don’t have a large fly zone, they typically stay in the area they were born. So, Really protecting the outside of your home is the most important thing you can do.”

Birds are actually the natural host of the West Nile virus, and they develop a high enough viral load to transmit the infection to an uninfected mosquito. From there, they can then bite humans, horses and other mammals to spread the infection further.

“A mosquito can lay up to 300 eggs in a cap full of water - so any place that you see standing water on your property, in your garden, or in your foliage, definitely clear it out as soon as possible. It only takes - I do believe - 14 days for those eggs to hatch and to pop out for them to become full, live mosquitos,” said Lea Kemper with the Mosquito Authority in Lexington.

Health officials are concerned because they say there is no vaccine or cure for West Nile. Doctors have to treat the symptoms.

To fight the spread, mosquito fogging will be taking place this week in the area where the infected mosquitoes were located but there are other steps Kentuckians can take to protect themselves from the West Nile virus. Lighting citronella candles, placing pungent plants around your home and using FDA-approved bug sprays will all help reduce the influx of mosquitoes on your property.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of West Nile include fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and vision loss. A mild infection usually does not last long, but a severe infection can last week and cause brain damage.

For more ways to protect yourself, visit https://www.mosquito-authority.com/locations/lexington-ky/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

Latest News

Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare
UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates
Julietta Market is a 23,000-square-foot, multivendor public market that sits right in the heart...
Julietta Market leaving Greyline Station; will have new home next year
Whooping cough is spreading in Lexington, according to Fayette County health officials.
Health officials say whooping cough is spreading in Lexington
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested