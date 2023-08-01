Everyday Kentucky
New outdoor fitness court opens at Richmond park

Richmond Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new outdoor fitness court at Lake Reba Park. City leaders say it’s another step in promoting health and wellness in the community.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new outdoor fitness court at Lake Reba Park.

City leaders say it’s another step in promoting health and wellness in the community.

Parks and Recreation officials say they want the court to serve as motivation for people to get outside and move their bodies. There are seven stations on the court, and one circuit only takes seven minutes.

The fitness court is located right in the middle of the park, near the driving range.

There are hundreds of ways it can be used, though the court has a workout plan you can follow. Each station has various difficulty levels with exercises that target different muscles. It’s also wheelchair-accessible.

Parks and Recreation staff say it was made possible by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and a grant from the National Fitness Campaign. They say Lake Reba Park is one of seven in the state that has something like this.

“As people drive by, they see people working out, which gets them in their head going, ‘Maybe I should be working out.’ It offers that opportunity, and it doesn’t take away from the gyms that are here in town. It actually accentuates it, and it helps people to have another option,” said Erin Moore, director of recreation administration at Richmond Parks & Recreation.

Parks and Recreation is also working with local fitness ambassadors for the new court, who will help people use it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

