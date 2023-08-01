Two people hospitalized in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people were sent to the hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash.

Police say they were dispatched to an injury collision which happened on Winchester Road at Man O’ War Boulevard. They say a car made a left turn onto Man O’ War from Winchester, when a second car traveling outbound on Winchester hit it.

The car heading outbound flipped over. Police say the two who were transported suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they do not expect any charges to be brought at this time.

