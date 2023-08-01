Everyday Kentucky
Two people hospitalized in Lexington crash

Police say they were dispatched to an injury collision which happened on Winchester Road at Man O’ War Boulevard.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people were sent to the hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash.

Police say they were dispatched to an injury collision which happened on Winchester Road at Man O’ War Boulevard. They say a car made a left turn onto Man O’ War from Winchester, when a second car traveling outbound on Winchester hit it.

The car heading outbound flipped over. Police say the two who were transported suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they do not expect any charges to be brought at this time.

