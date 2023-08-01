Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates

Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare
Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare(University of Kentucky)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a national search to fill the top job at UK HealthCare, the University of Kentucky will divide the job between two internal candidates.

Dr. Bob DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday have been in co-acting roles since December.

In a letter to the campus on Tuesday, UK President Eli Capilouto announced the two doctors would become co-executive vice presidents for health affairs on a permanent basis.

They replace Dr. Mark Newman, who stepped down from the leading healthcare post after serving five years in the role.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to continuity of leadership. It further fosters a compelling vision during a time of tremendous transformation within UKHC,” Capilouto said. “And it enables a clear benefit for our campus and our Commonwealth for greater partnership and alignment across the institution as we focus on the needs of our state.”

The announcement comes as the university is planning for $2.4 billion in new facilities.

While in shared roles overseeing UK HealthCare, Dr. DiPaola will continue as university provost and Dr. Monday as executive vice president for finance and administration.

The university launched a national search to replace Dr. Newman in February.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

Latest News

Julietta Market is a 23,000-square-foot, multivendor public market that sits right in the heart...
Julietta Market leaving Greyline Station; will have new home next year
Whooping cough is spreading in Lexington, according to Fayette County health officials.
Health officials say whooping cough is spreading in Lexington
Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested