UK’s Walker named to Nagurski, Outland Trophy watch list

Sophomore set to anchor Wildcats’ defense
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is up for several preseason awards.
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is up for several preseason awards.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy preseason watch lists.

Walker, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle out of Detroit, is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, given annually to the player who has the biggest impact on his team, both on and off the field.

Walker played in 13 games last season, finishing with 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He earned Freshman All-American honors and was named to the SEC’s All-Conference team.

