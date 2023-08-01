Everyday Kentucky
‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level

More than 400 students are taking flight with the EKU Center for Aviation this fall - a record-setting enrollment.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University officials say they are seeing significant growth and retention rates within their student body. Their aviation program is falling in line with that trend.

”I was here in 2013 for physics and I really didn’t know what I was going to do with it, so I wasn’t that serious about it,” said Zach Sackett.

After nearly a decade away, Sackett returned to Richmond and he’s gone wheels up in search of a new degree. He spent his Monday afternoon flying in the university’s Virtual Reality Flight Simulator Lab from the Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Madison County (RGA) to Somerset, and back.

He joins more than 400 students taking flight with the EKU Center for Aviation this fall - a record-setting enrollment.

“It’s a significant milestone for the program,” said Dennis Sinnett, who serves as the center’s executive director. “Pushing out over 100 graduates every year, we are addressing that delta, that shortage of pilots, substantially.”

Sinnett credits the surge in interest to the attention around that shortage, but they point out the program has more to offer.

“I really want to get into the education side of things and become a DPE, or a designated pilot examiner,” Sackett said. “So they actually issue the tests and tell you whether you can fly an airplane or not.”

Sinnett says that Sackett’s profession of choice is just one of several program options that goes beyond the well-known role of pilot and can offer a great career path post-graduation.

“For every one pilot position, there are five additional positions that support the aviation industry,” Sinnett said.

EKU’s other offerings include aerospace technology, aerospace management and a new concentration on unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.

“Those opportunities are getting out,” said Sinnett. “The word is getting out that, ‘Hey, if you like aviation and you don’t necessarily want to be in the cockpit. Or you don’t have the physical capabilities to be in there - you don’t pass the medical - there are still plenty of opportunities for you.’”

As Sackett touches back down on RGA’s virtual tarmac, more and more students are finding their professional runways at EKU Aviation. Each are hoping these journeys are just the beginning.

“Hopefully a lifetime of them…plenty more,” Sackett said.

