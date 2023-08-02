Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Blue Grass Airport working on ‘master plan’ for expansion projects

More and more people are traveling to and from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. Airport...
More and more people are traveling to and from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. Airport officials want to accommodate passengers as best as they can. So, they’re developing a master plan for expansion projects in the coming years.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More and more people are traveling to and from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

Airport officials want to accommodate passengers as best as they can. So, they’re developing a master plan for expansion projects in the coming years.

The master plan is created by forecasting future airport activity in all sectors of aviation. Airport officials say this is so that their facilities can meet future needs.

Blue Grass Airport President and CEO Eric Frankl says the last terminal expansion was in 2006. Though it’s served the airport well for many years, he says the type of aircraft has changed, causing some challenges.

“The current terminal was built, really, with 50 and 70-seat aircraft in mind,” said Frankl. “Now, we’re having 130-seat, 150-seat, 160-seat aircraft on a regular basis.”

Frankl says, while this is a good thing, their current facilities weren’t built for this amount of passengers, he says, especially as they reach pre-pandemic levels again.

“The seating areas are probably too small, and maybe some of the restrooms aren’t large enough for that volume of people all at the same time. Restaurants, gift shops, similar scenario,” said Frankl.

Terminal renovations are just one part of the master plan. Adding more parking is another. First, Frankl says they need to move the air traffic control tower. He says where it is now won’t allow them to follow through with these ideas.

“It really kind of inhibits our ability to grow both parking, the roadways, and, to some degree, the terminal,” said Frankl.

Frankl says each part of the master plan is based on activity levels. He says once they hit those, that’s when they can start the design and construction.

“Sometimes these projects, particularly terminal renovations, they can take five or 10 years to do,” Frankl said. “So, by having this plan, we will basically get ourselves a step ahead of the activity.”

If you’re interested in giving input on the master plan, there will be an open house on August 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Bluegrass Ballroom of the Campbell House Lexington.

After the public meeting, the master plan is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next year. It’ll be submitted to the FAA for review.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested
Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare
UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates

Latest News

Louisville Skyline
Good Question: What is the right way to pronounce Louisville?
Woman killed in Woodford County crash
Woman killed in Woodford County crash
VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth
VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth
WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend
WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend