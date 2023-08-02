Bryan Station football poised for another big playoff run this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking for a team with the personnel and potential to finish the season at Kroger Field, look no further than the Bryan Station defenders.

“One of the benefits to last season was the kids tasted what it was like being real close to Kroger Field,” said head coach Phillip Hawkins.

A year ago, Bryan Station defeated powerhouse Louisville Trinity in the state quarterfinals before falling to Bullitt East in the semis to finish the season at 10-4 overall.

“You know, winning a regional title probably changed a lot of people’s opinion of us, especially beating Trinity in that game, said Hawkins. “It was big for the city, and of course, big for the program.”

“We went through all the battles last year,” said Bryan Station quarterback Trenton Cutwright. “We’re just going into this year, and I know they got my back, and I’ve got there’s. So we’re just going to go in there and get stuff done.”

Trenton Cutwright is back for his senior season at quarterback, and he’s surrounded by a host of returners, including his leading receiver JT Haskins, who is also a difference-maker in the defensive backfield.

“You know everybody plays hard, plays physical,” said Haskins. “If we turn the tapes on, there’s really nobody walking on the field. There’s always eleven hats to the ball. We preach about that, swarming and getting to the ball, and I think we do that pretty well.”

Perhaps Bryan Station’s biggest asset is their depth, and that could be key to another playoff run.

“We just got people that can make plays on all sides of the ball at all positions,” said Cutwright. “When somebody goes down, we’ve got another playmaker ready to come in and step up. It’s good to have so many playmakers on both sides of the ball.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.