CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trappers catch crocodile loose in Florida neighborhood

Trappers grabbed a crocodile that got loose in a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida. (WSVN, ANONYMOUS VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Residents in one Florida neighborhood are breathing a little easier after workers trapped a crocodile.

“What they did was amazing. It was not easy, but we feel safe right now,” one resident, Dina Volovitz, said.

A 7-foot crocodile was pulled from a small lake in Hollywood, Florida, Tuesday morning.

The reptile was carried off by trappers as residents from the community looked on.

“I’m relieved, really,” Volovitz said. “They did a great job. I am super proud of them.”

It wasn’t an easy task. The trappers spent most of the morning trying to catch the animal, who wasn’t having it.

They’d snare him, only to see him break free.

At one point, the massive animal tossed the trapper’s pole out of his hands.

Neighborhood kids watching the ordeal couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Well, I think it was incredible how they did it or just they just like singlehandedly caught a six-foot alligator. It seems crazy to me,” Isaac Sutton said.

Eventually, the trappers pulled the crocodile from the water, dragging him up the bank, and was finally able to tape his mouth shut before loading him into their truck.

For Isaac and the other kids in the neighborhood, watching the trappers catch the animal was a summer adventure they can’t wait to tell their teachers about.

The crocodile sightings started Sunday, with the creature likely entering the lake from the nearby intercoastal waterway.

Florida Fish and Wild Conservation said crocodile sightings have increased and warned residents to just be on the lookout.

“He really said, ‘Yes, I think you’re going to be fine if you follow the rules,’” Volovitz said.

Residents said they are much more comfortable with the uninvited visitor removed from their park.

“He’s going to be in a better place, and we all can go out and enjoy,” Volovitz said. “Look at these kids. They deserve to be in a place where they feel safe. Thank you.”

The trappers moved the crocodile to a different location. Crocodiles are an endangered and protected species.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

