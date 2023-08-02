FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are watching another stormy setup taking shape across the region as a boundary slows down and hangs around. This will lead to waves of showers and storms through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

This is NOT wall t0 wall rainfall during this period and you will have a lot of dry times, but when it rains, it will put it down in a hurry.

Our Wednesday starts with temps back into the 50s for much of central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs are back in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds may produce scattered showers and storms in the west and there’s even the low-end chance for a few strong or severe storms there.

Rounds showers and storms then kick into high gear tonight and Thursday. This action may put down torrential rains that can produce local high water issues.

More in the way of showers and storms will be scattered throughout the region on Friday and into the weekend. Showers and storms will likely increase a bit by Sunday and Monday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Much cooler air will work in next week.

