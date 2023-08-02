Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak is coming to an end

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is your last really nice day in the forecast. After today, rounds of rain with more humidity will show up.

All week has featured some much lower humidity. This has kept even the warmest days on the comfortable side. You will see highs reach the mid to maybe upper-80s. It is another picture-perfect day for folks in central and eastern Kentucky. Clouds will begin to stream in from our western skies.

Rounds of showers & storms will fire up and drop in from our west. Some pretty heavy rain is expected in western Kentucky. It looks like those same rounds will pass through southern Kentucky and maybe around Lexington. The best chances of that happening are not for us but in those areas. Local high water issues could be possible as these rounds pound the same areas. In between those storm chances, it will be very humid out there. Our comfort level will be changing!

Take care of each other!

