Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky AG’s Office files lawsuit over alleged insulin pricing scheme

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that his office is filing suit against three pharmacy benefit managers for their role in an insulin prici
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that his office is filing suit against three pharmacy benefit managers for their role in an insulin pricing scheme.

CVS Caremark, Optum Rx and Express Scripts are the subjects of the lawsuit.

[Read the full lawsuit below]

The lawsuit claims insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers worked together to manipulate and increase insulin prices.

“Both of them like to blame the other, and both of them do have some responsibility to be held accountable for the massive insulin prices we see here in the United States,” said Kentucky #insulin4all Chapter Advocate Angela Lautner.

The term “pharmacy benefit manager” refers to a third party that serves as a middleman between insurance companies, pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Angela Lautner questions why they exist at all.

“There are no pharmacy benefit managers anywhere else in the world, and as an advocate and as a person that uses this insulin. If pharmacy benefit managers are such a problem, then let’s just get rid of them,” said Lautner. “They are clearly not needed.”

According to the AG’s office, executives for PBMs recently testified that between ¢75 and ¢84 of every dollar spent on insulin goes directly to their affiliates.

“These lawsuits have been going on for a number of years, and it’s time that they come to a conclusion,” said Lautner. “Everybody knows that we are being taken advantage of and lives are literally being lost because of greed.”

The suit seeks civil penalties for violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act and is also requesting a jury trial.

Nearly 450,000 Kentuckians live with diabetes, and an additional 1.1 million are pre-diabetic.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Ohio have filed similar lawsuits in their respective states.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested

Latest News

About ten local and state health agencies came together to spread information on drug abuse...
Rally against drug overdoses in Lincoln Co. aims to address addiction
Ellie the Therapy Dog at Morton Middle School.
Petition started to keep therapy dog at FCPS middle school after policy change
School and sports can sometimes go hand and hand. Both can require a visit to your family...
Lexington doctors booked up with back-to-school appointments
Louisville Skyline
Good Question: What is the right way to pronounce Louisville?