Petition started to keep therapy dog at FCPS middle school after policy change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A petition regarding Fayette County Public Schools has been making the rounds.

It’s asking to keep a therapy dog at Morton Middle School.

The petition has been live for less than a week, and it’s already garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

Morton Middle School student Deanna Love started the petition to keep Ellie the Therapy Dog at the school.

“It took me a while to open up to other people, and Ellie definitely helped me out a lot,” said Love.

Love is worried Ellie won’t be able to come back this year due to a district policy change. It allows the principal to authorize animals in classrooms for specific and appropriate educational use, but no other animals will be permitted in district buildings except as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act or as approved by the district crisis response team.

“Many people are bringing animals in that may not have the adequate license and certification to truly be animals that are service,” said FCPS Chief Communications Public Engagement Officer Dia Davidson-Smith

Dia Davidson-Smith says this new policy is really about safety.

“We want to make sure that the animals that come into our buildings and our facilities that they are all qualified to be there so that they don’t present any type of distraction or harm for the people that are under our care,” said Davidson-Smith.

Fayette County Public Schools says dogs with the proper training and certifications will be allowed in their schools.

Fayette County students go back to school on August 16.

