Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Petition started to keep therapy dog at FCPS middle school after policy change

Ellie the Therapy Dog at Morton Middle School.
Ellie the Therapy Dog at Morton Middle School.(Morton Middle School)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A petition regarding Fayette County Public Schools has been making the rounds.

It’s asking to keep a therapy dog at Morton Middle School.

The petition has been live for less than a week, and it’s already garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

Morton Middle School student Deanna Love started the petition to keep Ellie the Therapy Dog at the school.

“It took me a while to open up to other people, and Ellie definitely helped me out a lot,” said Love.

Love is worried Ellie won’t be able to come back this year due to a district policy change. It allows the principal to authorize animals in classrooms for specific and appropriate educational use, but no other animals will be permitted in district buildings except as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act or as approved by the district crisis response team.

“Many people are bringing animals in that may not have the adequate license and certification to truly be animals that are service,” said FCPS Chief Communications Public Engagement Officer Dia Davidson-Smith

Dia Davidson-Smith says this new policy is really about safety.

“We want to make sure that the animals that come into our buildings and our facilities that they are all qualified to be there so that they don’t present any type of distraction or harm for the people that are under our care,” said Davidson-Smith.

Fayette County Public Schools says dogs with the proper training and certifications will be allowed in their schools.

Fayette County students go back to school on August 16.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested
Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare
UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates

Latest News

School and sports can sometimes go hand and hand. Both can require a visit to your family...
Lexington doctors booked up with back-to-school appointments
Louisville Skyline
Good Question: What is the right way to pronounce Louisville?
More and more people are traveling to and from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. Airport...
Blue Grass Airport working on ‘master plan’ for expansion projects
Woman killed in Woodford County crash
Woman killed in Woodford County crash