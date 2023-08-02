Rally against drug overdoses in Lincoln Co. aims to address addiction

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - About a dozen state and local health agencies came together in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon to rally against drug overdoses.

We spoke to organizers and community members, who told us the event was needed because the drug and overdose problem in Stanford and Lincoln County is bad and getting worse.

“It’s very bad,” said Haley Dotson with Spero Health. “A lot of people here, they need help, but they don’t know where to go to get the resources.”

From noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, that help popped up at the Stanford Walmart.

About ten local and state health agencies came together to spread information on drug abuse resources and to help prevent drug overdoses.

Justin Vandeventer from the Lincoln County Health Department organized Wednesday’s event.

Vandeventer has first-hand knowledge of overdosing. He was hooked on oxycontin at 17 years old; later, he went to using meth. This addiction lasted for ten years.

“I overdosed a couple of times, and I guess I was just one of the lucky ones that woke up the next morning,” Vandeventer said.

Free Narcan was on hand for the community. Ida Spillman needed a box for her loved one.

“He has overdosed twice within two months, and both times was bad,” Spillman said.

Haley Dotson works for Spero Health, a drug rehab facility in Lincoln County. Dotson is from the area.

“I think it’s a problem because a lot of people, it’s very hard to find jobs,” said Dotson.

Dotson says because of that, people turn to drugs.

According to Lincoln County officials, local EMS has responded to 356 calls for overdose emergencies over the past year. We’re told those calls for help have remained steady from the previous year.

Vandeventer says rural communities have a ‘pull-your-self-up by the boot-strap mentality’ that stigmatizes those in addiction unable to overcome drugs by themselves.

“I hope to fight back against towards that a little bit and say it’s not something you have to be ashamed of to reach out for help,” Vandeventer said.

As for Ida Spillman, she has received help and hopes to pass it along to her loved one so he can see another day.

Vandeventer says he’s been drug-free for the past six years. He hopes to have another rally against drug overdoses in the future.

