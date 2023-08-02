VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble.

People from across the Commonwealth have shared videos.

Based on those reports and the video, it looks like a meteor is the culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In several videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky:

