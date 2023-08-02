Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth

Meteor over Madison County
Meteor over Madison County
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble.

People from across the Commonwealth have shared videos.

Based on those reports and the video, it looks like a meteor is the culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In several videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky:

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested
Those in attendance of the required SB-150 public comment hearing at Model Laboratory Schools...
Many voice concerns over trans student rights policies at Model Laboratory Schools

Latest News

Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Viewer video of the meteor over Lexington.
Meteor over Lexington
Meteor over Madison County
Meteor over Madison County