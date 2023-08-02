Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend

WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A vehicle was stolen from a Lexington Hyundai owner Wednesday morning, and it could be linked to a viral TikTok trend.

“I came out at about 4:30, and the car was gone. I contacted the police, police showed up. They told me they recovered the vehicle. However, it was in an accident and the assailant took off running down Laredo Drive,” said James Knighten.

Knighten says the vehicle stolen was his son’s Hyundai.

Just a few months ago, WKYT reported that, according to Lexington police, around 30 vehicles were stolen in the month of March, saying those vehicles were mostly Hyundais and Kias.

“When my son and I purchased this vehicle, he was very adamant that he didn’t want one based upon the fact that they’re easy to steal, but, you know, we took a chance, I didn’t think nobody would steal this,” said Knighten.

The TikTok trend shows a flaw in newer models of these cars, making them easier to steal.

With the investigation still ongoing, Lexington police have not determined if the TikTok trend is the reason for this theft. Regardless, Knighten says the trend itself is enough to make him never buy this brand of vehicle again.

“I’m thinking we’re going to have to stay away from these brands for just a minute,” said Knighten. “Hopefully, they can get it together and make it theft-proof.”

About three months ago, Hyundai and Kia responded to news of the thefts. Leaders with the companies said they were distributing software to fix the problem at a much faster rate.

Hyundai said it was completing 6,000 installations a day. The Associated Press has previously reported the thefts were growing, despite company efforts. Deveral cities have sued the car companies. New York City sued in June.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested
Dr. Robert DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday will split the top job at UK HealthCare
UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates

Latest News

Woman killed in Woodford County crash
Woman killed in Woodford County crash
VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth
VIDEOS: Meteor streaks across the commonwealth
WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend
WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend
Ambulance
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash