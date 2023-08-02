Everyday Kentucky
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is dead after a crash in Woodford County.

It happened Tuesday on Shannon Run Road.

The coroner says only one car was involved in the crash.

According to a letter sent to families by Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore, the teacher was Abby Dobie. Moore says Dobie was a longtime member of the West Jessamine High School family:

It is with a heavy heart that I share that Abby Dobie, a teacher at West Jessamine High School, was killed in a car accident yesterday afternoon. Abby is a long-time member of our WJHS family and her positive influence and impact extend well beyond her school. Abby’s passing is an immeasurable loss to our entire JCS Family.

Our hearts and minds are with Abby’s family, friends, and loved ones. Just as Abby is known for her kindness, compassion, and for caring for those most in need, I am confident that our JCS team will pull together to be their “rock,” surrounding them with our love and support. We will have counselors available to assist students and staff for as long as needed as they cope with this loss.

Abby leaves a great legacy in the positive difference that she has made in hundreds, if not thousands, of students’ and staff members’ lives. We will be forever grateful and she will be dearly missed.

Sincerely, Matt

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

