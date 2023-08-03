AAA Bluegrass on how to stay safe when driving near construction zones

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Associated General Contractors of America, so far this year, 55% of highway contractors reported that motor vehicles had crashed into their construction work zones, putting both motorists and workers at risk.

That group is asking state and local lawmakers to enhance safety measures in those highway work zones.

We spoke to AAA Bluegrass about how dangerous road construction sites can be in the commonwealth and how motorists can help keep those road workers safe.

“So just in work zones alone, not talking about any other roadside workers in Kentucky, we have had 485 crashes in those work zones resulting in 80 injuries and eight fatalities,” said AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Those are the most up-to-date numbers for 2023.

Weaver-Hawkins says some motorists are not keeping a watchful eye out on the road when they see those orange barrels.

“We have a problem with construction zones with people not following the speed limit as they come into a construction zone not slowing down,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Currently, motorists in the lexington area have two construction zones: the I-75 - 64 split between Paris Pike and Newtown Pike; the other one is I-75 between the Man o’ War exit and the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Weaver Hawkins says when traveling through those zones, “If it’s not posted, always slow down to at least 55 if you’re out on the highway.”

She says the news of a construction worker being killed by a tire flying off a vehicle passing through a construction zone is a reminder for drivers to make sure their vehicles are up to standard for the road.

“This is, I think, a wake-up call to folks both for their personal vehicles as well as those businesses that operate with commercial vehicles and those drivers to be sure that those vehicles are well maintained,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says since construction is happening after dark, motorists have to be extra careful around those work zones because of a lack of visibility.

