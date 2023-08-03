Cats to open basketball season with New Mexico State, will host Illinois State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari’s basketball Wildcats will open the 2023-24 season against New Mexico State, according to Rocco Miller, a college hoops analyst. Miller says the date is Nov. 6 at Rupp Arena.

The Aggies are coming off a tumultuous season which saw the school suspending basketball operations on Feb. 10 as a result of a hazing scandal.

And Illinois State announced on Thursday that its basketball schedule includes a trip to Lexington to face UK on Dec. 29.

Current UK guard Antonio Reeves played three seasons for Illinois State before transferring to the Wildcats.

Rematch from the 1999 NCAA Tournament. The game serves as the Aggies' head coaching debut for Jason Hooten.



Rematch from the 1999 NCAA Tournament. The game serves as the Aggies' head coaching debut for Jason Hooten.#SEC #CUSA — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 3, 2023

