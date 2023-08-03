Cats to open basketball season with New Mexico State, will host Illinois State
Season opener will be Nov. 6 at Rupp Arena
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari’s basketball Wildcats will open the 2023-24 season against New Mexico State, according to Rocco Miller, a college hoops analyst. Miller says the date is Nov. 6 at Rupp Arena.
The Aggies are coming off a tumultuous season which saw the school suspending basketball operations on Feb. 10 as a result of a hazing scandal.
And Illinois State announced on Thursday that its basketball schedule includes a trip to Lexington to face UK on Dec. 29.
Current UK guard Antonio Reeves played three seasons for Illinois State before transferring to the Wildcats.
