Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is facing charges after a deadly crash in Jeffersonville.

Police say Chad Hostetler hit and killed Andrea Willoughby early Sunday morning while under the influence of alcohol.

We spoke with the victim’s friends about this tragic loss.

Screaming Aces Tattoo Shop sits on Mount Sterling’s Main Street, and for years, they welcomed a friendly, familiar face and her friends too.

Willoughby’s tattoo artist, Corey Bailey, says this isn’t the first time tragedy has fallen on the Willoughby family. In September of 2021, Willoughby’s brother Jared was killed in a crash along I-64 in Lexington.

“She loved her brother, she was a really family-oriented person. So that really had an effect on her,” Bailey said.

Jared was just 26, and two years later, Andrea was taken from them at age 32.

Bailey says Andrea was a rock for the people in their community, and they hope that’s how she will be remembered.

“We have friends that are kind of goofballs, and they needed extra help from time to time, and she was that hand always,” Bailey said. “She would drop what she had going on.”

Willoughby’s funeral services have been set for this Friday. There will be a visitation at noon followed immediately by the funeral at 1 p.m. Both will be held at the Taul Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Sterling.

Hostetler is due in court for the first time at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

