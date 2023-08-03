Everyday Kentucky
EKU’s Parker McKinney named to Walter Payton Award watch list

Senior QB one of 35 players nationally named to preseason list
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an...
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has been named to the Walter Payton Award watch list, given annually to FCS national offensive Player of the Year.

McKinney is one of 17 quarterbacks named; 35 players made the preseason list.

Last season, McKinney threw for 3,956 yards and 33 touchdowns

