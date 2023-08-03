EKU’s Parker McKinney named to Walter Payton Award watch list
Senior QB one of 35 players nationally named to preseason list
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has been named to the Walter Payton Award watch list, given annually to FCS national offensive Player of the Year.
McKinney is one of 17 quarterbacks named; 35 players made the preseason list.
Last season, McKinney threw for 3,956 yards and 33 touchdowns
