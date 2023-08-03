FCPS Superintendent looks ahead to new school year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Teachers head back to school next week, and those in Fayette County are starting off the school year with raises.

“Pay people their worth. Plus, $50,000 for a new teacher is not nearly enough. Being the first in Kentucky has really been helpful for us to become a destination district,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrius Liggins.

So much so that neighboring districts have seen an increase in teacher shortages, Bourbon County High School even contemplated doing one day of remote learning to make up for the number of teachers retiring or leaving for higher-paying districts.

“People want to come to us,” said Dr. Liggins. “We’re seeing less turnover. And we’re seeing people who are really committed to Fayette County and our school system.”

Two weeks out from the start of the new school year, Dr. Liggins says one shortage they are still impacted by is that of bus drivers and substitute drivers.

“At the peak of the pandemic, we had been at a point where everyone in our bus service centers were driving. From dispatch to direct, everyone was on a bus. Mechanics, everyone, which made it very difficult,” Dr. Liggins said.

Liggins says they have far surpassed the peak pandemic shortages in one area they could stand to fill.

“We’re in a much better place. I think a lot of that has to do with a 9% raise over the last two years our board has given to our classified employees,” said Dr. Liggins.

We will have a full interview with Dr. Liggins this Sunday on Kentucky Newsmakers.

