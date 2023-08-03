FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses on the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are rolling through the region early today and may cause some issues. Once this moves through, the focus turns to scattered storms into the weekend and early next week. This is ahead of a taste of September air.

With lots of clouds and rain around today, especially early, highs will be held way down into the 70s for many. Only far northern Kentucky will see temps into the 80-85 degree range as this area sees more late day sun and not much in the rain department.

Scattered storms will be around on Friday with temps in the 80s.

A similar setup will be noted for Saturday before waves of showers and storms return for Sunday and Monday. That’s when low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Additional heavy rain is possible with this setup.

Temps stay very pleasant for much of next week.

