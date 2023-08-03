Great Crossing preparing to take the next step as a program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing Warhawks have progressed as a program over the last four years. In year five, they’re planning to take the next step.

Coach Ricky Bowling has seen his team go from one win to back-to-back 8-3 seasons.

“We’ve got a lot of spots to fill, a lot of positions to fill,” said Bowling. “We graduated several starters from last year’s season, and this is a great bunch. I love working with this group. It’s a very coachable group, hard-working, blue-collar team.”

The Warhawks will be bumping up to Class 6A, and the team says they’ve prepared for this.

“We’ve been hitting the weight room pretty hard trying to get big and strong for 6A people,” said Warhawks linebacker Zach Morris. “They’re going to be big and tough and strong, but that’s what the weight room is for.”

“It’s going to be tough, “said Warhawks running back Isaiah Johnson. “6A football is aggressive; it’s fast, it’s gritty. It will be a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but I think we can handle it.”

Great Crossing graduated their starting quarterback from last season, and last year’s second string is stepping into the starting role. Bowling, a former high school quarterback at South Laurel, is working closely with him.

“We have a sophomore quarterback, Jeremiah Clark- had a great freshman season last year,” said Bowling. “You know, he’s got a lot of talent, and we’re just putting it together for him. We’re building our offense around him and seeing what he can do, but we’re excited to see him grow and develop. You know, I started as a freshman. I know how being a young guy starting 6A football on Friday nights is. I guess then it was 4A, but we’re excited for him and to watch him develop.”

The Warhawks open on August 25th against cross-town rival Scott County.

