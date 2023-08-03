Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain has returned to the region

Showers & storms roll in
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some good soaking rains will push through the region today. However, not everyone will see these heavier showers.

The first part of the day will be loaded with steadier and even heavier rounds of rain. Showers & storms will continue through the early afternoon and evening hours. At that point, the chances will become a little more scattered later in the day. When it isn’t raining, the humidity will really make its presence known. Luckily, we will not heat up in a big way today. All of these clouds and showers will keep some of you deep in the 70s. Others will find highs around 80 or better.

Rain chances will back off quite a bit on Friday and Saturday. Each of those days will include some scattered showers & storms. Most of you will not see much of anything. Everyone will get in on the higher levels of humidity. This makes for a pretty uncomfortable run in the weather.

A cold front will pass through the region next week. It will cleanse us from all of the heat & humidity.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

