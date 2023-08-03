Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - New regulations on delta-8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.

Because of House Bill 544, there are new restrictions for legal products sold in the state, such as delta-8 or other hemp-derived substances. That includes new age, shipping, and packaging rules.

“To be able to put that where it’s 21, plus with these kinds of regulations on it, it makes perfect sense,” said Matthew Bratcher with Kentucky NORML. “You don’t want that to get in the hands of underage kids, you know, package resistant. So, I think these are good policies to be put in place.”

At Kentucky CBD Farmacy in Nicholasville, owner Robert Matheny says all of their products have a COA or a certificate of analysis. That’s another one of the new requirements.

“It’s very important to know that the products we have are third-party tested, and a lot of places won’t have them on the packaging itself because a lot of them are small places. But they do have these certificates available, just ask them. If they don’t have it - don’t buy it,” said Matheny.

Right now, they say THC products can be found at a local gas station but, with restrictions like these, that could change.

“Cannabis is about feeling better, that’s our specialty,” said Matheny. “Learning this plant, knowing how to use it effectively for very specific things.”

Advocates say it’s important to know the differences in the products that you’re buying and to know what you’re using.

These regulations are different from Senate Bill 47, which legalized medical marijuana. That bill does not go into effect until January 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

