Make-A-Wish hosts bourbon raffle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Make-A-Wish is giving bourbon enthusiasts a chance to add a few bottles to their collections.

The organization is raffling off six of some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Event organizers said proceeds will go back to Make-A-Wish to help them grant more wishes for Kentucky kids.

One winner will receive a Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, W.L. Weller 12 Year, Eagle Rare 10 Year, Blanton’s Gold Edition and Four Roses 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon signed by Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

Raffle tickets for the Great Bourbon Raffle 2023 are $100 and can be purchased here. The drawing will be held on August 19.

