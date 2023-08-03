Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Make-A-Wish hosts bourbon raffle

The organization is raffling off six of some of the most sought-after bottles in the world....
The organization is raffling off six of some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Event organizers said proceeds will go back to Make-A-Wish to help them grant more wishes for Kentucky kids.(Make-A-Wish)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Make-A-Wish is giving bourbon enthusiasts a chance to add a few bottles to their collections.

The organization is raffling off six of some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Event organizers said proceeds will go back to Make-A-Wish to help them grant more wishes for Kentucky kids.

One winner will receive a Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, W.L. Weller 12 Year, Eagle Rare 10 Year, Blanton’s Gold Edition and Four Roses 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon signed by Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

Raffle tickets for the Great Bourbon Raffle 2023 are $100 and can be purchased here. The drawing will be held on August 19.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11...
Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

One Kentuckian is working hard to make our commonwealth cleaner, one grocery bag at a time.
Commonwealth of Kindness: Woman working to make Kentucky cleaner, one bag at a time
If you’ve driven through Versailles, you’ve definitely seen some of Steve Sawyer’s work. The...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Artist revitalizing Versailles, one mural at a time
Heads often turn at the sight of Joe Duff on one ski racing across the water of Herrington...
Off The Beaten Path: 89-year-old Kentucky man is a water skiing phenom
Appalshop is a nonprofit that has been collecting, storing and preserving life in the mountains...
Countless archives destroyed at Appalshop in Whitesburg, but year later work continues to preserve history
During the flooding last July, there were so many photos and videos on social media that...
Letcher Co. teenager reflects on being rescued from her roof a year ago