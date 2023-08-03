Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Video and photos show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and onto the stairs roughly 200 feet in the air. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Roller coaster fans at Cedar Point were forced to evacuate from the top of a ride due to a malfunction on Monday.

Guests riding the Magnum XL-200 were forced off the ride when it broke down near the top of a hill. Video shows people climbing off the train and onto the stairs, roughly 200 feet in the air, and then make the long journey down the emergency steps.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said the incident was part of a “standard ride stoppage” that caused the evacuation.

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was injured.

The Magnum XL-200 was the first in the world to top 200 feet. When it opened in 1989, it was also “the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world,” with a speed of 72 mph, the park said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry...
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Meteor over Madison County
VIDEOS: Suspected meteor streaks across the commonwealth
Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash

Latest News

An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus....
Babies should get new drug that prevents RSV, CDC panel says
A'Kerria Wilborn
Georgetown police: Georgia woman arrested on identity thief charges after trying to purchase car